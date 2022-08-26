Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Millions of Americans remain out of work due to long COVID, study finds

Study finds long COVID is keeping up to 4 million Americans out of work.
Study finds long COVID is keeping up to 4 million Americans out of work.(Robert Kneschke via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study has found that long COVID is preventing up to 4 million Americans from working.

The Brookings Institution estimates two to four million people are out of work due to long COVID, with 3 million full-time workers representing 1.8% of the entire U.S. civilian labor force.

The study said long COVID is a combination of symptoms that emerge months or even years after initially recovering from the virus.

People suffering from long COVID can face a range of symptoms that can make it challenging to work, including brain fog, anxiety, depression, fatigue and breathing problems.

The findings come as many industries struggle with severe labor shortages contributing to the worst inflation in four decades.

Brookings calls for government actions to ease the economic burden of long COVID, including better prevention and treatment and expanded paid sick leave.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach firefighters were called on Sunday night to help manually bring down passengers...
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes again after identifying same issue that caused attraction to stop Sunday night
Katherine Coleman as she appeared for her bond hearing after she was charged with two counts of...
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested, accused of shoving two 1-year-old children
Deputies say the emergency vehicle could not get to the drowning call quickly because the two...
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies searching for two dirt bikers who ‘purposefully’ slowed EMS car going to drowning child call
Report: 4 shots fired at vehicle along Highway 31 during suspected road rage incident
File - Police lights
1 hurt, another in custody in Socastee area shooting

Latest News

.
VIDEO: MUSC Health Black River Medical Center almost done
.
VIDEO: This is Carolina: Free mini pantry from Kiwanis Club
.
VIDEO: Parents concerned over dangerous pick-up and drop-off zones in HCS
.
VIDEO: Alexander Ct shooting
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach SkyWheel Reopens