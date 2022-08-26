Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Lawsuit accuses Myrtle Beach city councilman of shorting server’s tips, wages at restaurant

Big Mike's Soul Food
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach city councilman is at the center of a lawsuit involving wages and tips paid at his restaurant.

Councilman Mike Chestnut is the owner of Big Mike’s Soul Food.

Evangeline Pointer, who was an employee at Big Mike’s restaurant from March 2017 to April 2022, along with “all others similarly situated,” filed a lawsuit in early August accusing the restaurant of paying servers less than required under the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act.

The lawsuit accuses the restaurant of using an unlawful tip scheme and unlawful tip pooling scheme that shorted servers on tips and wages.

Restaurant policy required staff to put a portion of their tips into the mandatory “Tip Pool” with busboys, along with a portion of their tips that also went to supervisors, managers and/or the “house,” according to the lawsuits.

It also claims that servers would have to perform non-tipping duties, such as deep cleaning the restaurant but were only paid $2.13 and not the required minimum wage of $7.25.

According to court documents, the restaurant would hold mandatory meetings where servers would only be paid $2.13, even though they weren’t eligible to receive tips.

Servers also had to buy their own Big Mike’s t-shirts and visors with their own money, the lawsuit states.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are asking for a jury trial.

They are also asking for damages in the amount of wages due under the SCPWA and also the amounts charged to them for the purchase of their t-shirts and visors.

WMBF News has reached out to Chestnut for a comment or statement on the lawsuit. We are waiting to hear back.

