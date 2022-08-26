Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Finally a drying trend and brighter skies

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Drier air will finally return to the region this weekend with an increase in sunshine and lowering rain chances.

SATURDAY

As drier air gradually filters into the Carolinas, clouds will slowly decrease through the weekend. The slightly drier air will also result in just a slight chance of a shower or two. The risk of a shower or two is just 20%. With a bit more sunshine, afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 80s at the beach and upper 80s inland.

Slightly drier air arrives on this weekend.
Slightly drier air arrives on this weekend.(WMBF)

SUNDAY

Sunday will see a similar pattern with a bit more sunshine than we’ve seen so far this week along with a just a 20% chance of a shower. Temperatures will return to the middle and upper 80s with some inland spots hitting 90.

Major improvements for the weekend forecast!
Major improvements for the weekend forecast!(WMBF)

