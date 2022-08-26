Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Another day of showers, improving weekend forecast

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have one more day of increased rain chances before changes arrive for the weekend forecast. Have plans for the weekend? We have some good news for you!

TODAY

Mostly cloudy skies will continue today with shower chances off and on throughout the day. Light showers will remain isolated this morning and we’ll hold onto those chances as we go throughout the day. As we head into the afternoon hours, the best chances for showers will shift toward the beaches as drier air moves inland. Rain chances this afternoon will be lower for the Pee Dee but will remain at 40% for the beaches.

Clouds with showers each day and a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon.
Clouds with showers each day and a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon.(WMBF)

Highs today will climb into the lower 80s for the Grand Strand with the mid 80s inland. Widespread heavy rain is not expected this afternoon but a shower chances will linger into the late afternoon and early evening hours before tapering off by the evening hours.

WEEKEND FORECAST

Have plans for the weekend? You are going to love this forecast as drier air begins to filter in!

Major improvements for the weekend forecast!
Major improvements for the weekend forecast!(WMBF)

That drier air will not only allow for lower rain chances but it will allow for some breaks in the clouds as well. Partly cloudy skies will increase to a mix of sun and clouds each afternoon with an isolated shower or storm each afternoon. Rain chances will be at 20% on Saturday and Sunday. Breaks in the clouds will allow for weekend temperatures to be in the mid 80s for the Grand Strand and the upper 80s inland.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Police lights
1 hurt, another in custody in Socastee area shooting
Myrtle Beach firefighters were called on Sunday night to help manually bring down passengers...
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes again after identifying same issue that caused attraction to stop Sunday night
Report: 4 shots fired at vehicle along Highway 31 during suspected road rage incident
​Glenn Locklear III
Robeson County man charged with murder after body found, deputies say
Katherine Coleman as she appeared for her bond hearing after she was charged with two counts of...
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested, accused of shoving two 1-year-old children

Latest News

More clouds and showers around Friday
FIRST ALERT: More showers Friday, weekend improvements ahead
Showers and storms continue today at 40%, mainly in the afternoon & evening.
FIRST ALERT: Clouds & showers to end the work week
Showers and storms continue today
Meteorologist Andrew Dockery's Thursday Forecast
VIDEO FIRST ALERT: Plenty of clouds and a few more downpours to finish the week