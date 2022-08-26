FIRST ALERT: Another day of showers, improving weekend forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have one more day of increased rain chances before changes arrive for the weekend forecast. Have plans for the weekend? We have some good news for you!

TODAY

Mostly cloudy skies will continue today with shower chances off and on throughout the day. Light showers will remain isolated this morning and we’ll hold onto those chances as we go throughout the day. As we head into the afternoon hours, the best chances for showers will shift toward the beaches as drier air moves inland. Rain chances this afternoon will be lower for the Pee Dee but will remain at 40% for the beaches.

Clouds with showers each day and a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon. (WMBF)

Highs today will climb into the lower 80s for the Grand Strand with the mid 80s inland. Widespread heavy rain is not expected this afternoon but a shower chances will linger into the late afternoon and early evening hours before tapering off by the evening hours.

WEEKEND FORECAST

Have plans for the weekend? You are going to love this forecast as drier air begins to filter in!

Major improvements for the weekend forecast! (WMBF)

That drier air will not only allow for lower rain chances but it will allow for some breaks in the clouds as well. Partly cloudy skies will increase to a mix of sun and clouds each afternoon with an isolated shower or storm each afternoon. Rain chances will be at 20% on Saturday and Sunday. Breaks in the clouds will allow for weekend temperatures to be in the mid 80s for the Grand Strand and the upper 80s inland.

