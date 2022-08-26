Deputies arrest suspect accused of robbing Marlboro County convenience store clerk with knife

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody after deputies said he robbed a Marlboro County convenience store clerk.

Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. to Circle B’s convenience store in the McColl area where they learned a person went into the store armed with a knife and demanded money.

The suspect was able to get away with some cash.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and the McColl Police Department immediately began to search the area.

Officers were able to find some clothing that was dropped by the suspect and used a Marlboro County K9 to track the scent.

The K9 led deputies and officers to 52-year-old James Murphy.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Murphy’s home and they said they recovered the stolen money, knife and clothes used during the robbery.

Murphy was arrested and charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and petit larceny.

He is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

