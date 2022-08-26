Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dawn Staley named honorary pace car driver for Southern 500

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley communicates with players during the first half of a...
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley communicates with players during the first half of a first round game against Howard in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Friday, March 18, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 79-21. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley will soon be able to add another item to her long list of accomplishments: NASCAR pace car driver.

Staley will be the honorary pace car driver for the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sept. 4, according to an announcement from Darlington Raceway earlier this week.

In a statement, Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp called Staley “a true basketball legend that has achieved monumental success as both a player and coach throughout her collegiate and professional career.”

“I can’t wait to get back on the track again,” Staley said in a statement. “My first time at a NASCAR event was when I was invited to Darlington after our 2017 National Championship, and, now that I know what I’m in for, I can’t wait to get back.”

Staley led the Gamecocks to their second national championship in April. The program has also seen six SEC Tournament titles and four NCAA Final Four appearances during her tenure, among other accomplishments.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach firefighters were called on Sunday night to help manually bring down passengers...
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes again after identifying same issue that caused attraction to stop Sunday night
Horry County police called to Alexander Court in the Socastee area where one person was shot.
1 hurt, another in custody in Socastee area shooting
Report: 4 shots fired at vehicle along Highway 31 during suspected road rage incident
​Glenn Locklear III
Robeson County man charged with murder after body found, deputies say
7 vehicle broken into, firearms stolen at Florence restruant
7 vehicles broken into, firearms stolen at Florence restaurant

Latest News

The live University of South Carolina mascot formerly known as Sir Big Spur
POLL: What should University of South Carolina rename live mascot?
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has been named to The Manning Award watch list,...
McCall named to Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award watch list
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) directs his team during the first half an NFL...
Panthers officially name Baker Mayfield starting quarterback as regular season nears
.
VIDEO: Extra Point - Week 0 - Saturday scores