Crews in Florence begin making room for city’s ‘Project Urban Square’

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews in Florence began demolition work to make way for one of the city’s newest projects.

Work recently began to tear down buildings along McQueen Street as part of “Project Urban Square.”

As part of the City of Florence’s 10-year comprehensive plan, the project aims to bring a new parking deck, several new apartments, a new hotel and a new office building near downtown.

“We are looking at new growth within our downtown and new residents and people living here,” said Clint Moore, Assistant City Manager of the City of Florence. “Market studies have been completed in this area and it’s obvious that folks want to live down here and be close to all the amenities that we have downtown.”

A streetscape project is also underway on nearby West Evans Street.

”I think it’s great. To have such a large project...it shows all of the things we have done previously. It shows that growth and the impact that it’s had and the desire for more developers to come into Florence,” said Moore.

The project could see some delays due to supply chain issues, but development for the apartments is still slated to start later in the fall.

