Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Crash causes major slowdowns on Highway 501 near Lake Busbee

Crash causes major slowdowns on Highway 501 near Lake Busbee
Crash causes major slowdowns on Highway 501 near Lake Busbee(SCDOT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash has caused major slowdowns on part of Highway 501.

The Conway Police Department said officers were at the scene of the collision in the area of Lake Busbee at around noon Friday. All lanes in the area are closed as of around 12:25 p.m.

Data from the South Carolina Department of Transportation also show significant slowdowns near the intersection of Highways 501 and 701.

Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue are also at the scene.

Details about the wreck were not immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach firefighters were called on Sunday night to help manually bring down passengers...
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes again after identifying same issue that caused attraction to stop Sunday night
Horry County police called to Alexander Court in the Socastee area where one person was shot.
1 hurt, another in custody in Socastee area shooting
Report: 4 shots fired at vehicle along Highway 31 during suspected road rage incident
​Glenn Locklear III
Robeson County man charged with murder after body found, deputies say
7 vehicle broken into, firearms stolen at Florence restruant
7 vehicles broken into, firearms stolen at Florence restaurant

Latest News

South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper
Darlington, Lee County traffic slowed after tractor trailer - truck crash
Horry County Fire Rescue responding to vehicles stuck in flood waters
Horry County Fire Rescue responding to vehicles stuck in flood waters
The South Carolina Department of Transportation wants to convert the Highway 501 and Cannon...
SCDOT looks to change design of one Myrtle Beach intersection, wants public input
Triple fatal crash in SE Nebraska
Coroner: Driver in fatal crash into Florence County building identified