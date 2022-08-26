Crash causes major slowdowns on Highway 501 near Lake Busbee

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash has caused major slowdowns on part of Highway 501.

The Conway Police Department said officers were at the scene of the collision in the area of Lake Busbee at around noon Friday. All lanes in the area are closed as of around 12:25 p.m.

Data from the South Carolina Department of Transportation also show significant slowdowns near the intersection of Highways 501 and 701.

Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue are also at the scene.

Details about the wreck were not immediately available.

