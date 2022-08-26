Coast RTA considering new location to expand services in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of people ride public transportation every day throughout the Grand Strand, and Waccamaw Regional Transportation Authority is considering a new location closer to Myrtle Beach, making it more convenient and efficient.

Waccamaw Regional Transportation Authority, also known as Coast RTA, wants to combine its Conway maintenance facility and Myrtle Beach transfer center at a new location along Robert Grissom Parkway.

The proposed new location is about a mile away from its current Myrtle Beach transfer center which is on 10th Avenue North.

Coast RTA said it has outgrown its aging facility in Conway, and the transfer center in Myrtle Beach is too small to accommodate anticipated growth. And its main building in Conway is currently used as an administration, operation, maintenance and passenger handling facility.

The new location would give them more space for maintenance and get buses that need to be fixed back on the road more quickly.

Brian Piascik, general manager and CEO of Coast RTA, said they cannot get this project up and running soon enough.

“It hasn’t been in the works long enough because we really need to be in it now. I mean it’s that urgent for us. And it really is the last major investment in our system that we’ll need to be able to grow to actually have the physical capability of putting more service out on the streets,” said Piascik.

Piascik said the new location would be much larger and accommodate more passenger needs.

Coast RTA’s transfer center in Myrtle Beach currently picks up passengers on the side of the road, but this new facility would have a place for buses to pull into, making it safer to get on and off the buses.

Piascik said one of their main focuses is to improve the space where you wait for the bus.

“We’re looking at an upgrade of facility. Right now we have essentially a mobile home down there that people are utilizing. We don’t own that property it sits on and that sort of thing so it’ll be a real upgrade from that,” said Piascik.

Coast RTA wants your input too on what you would like to see in a new transfer facility.

You can take this survey which asks what amenities are most important to you like seating, Wi-Fi, vending machines, bathrooms and more.

The survey closes at the end of September.

As for the Conway building, Piascik said they plan to tear it down and rebuild a brand-new passenger handling facility and include satellite office space for employees.

Coast RTA is currently in the planning and environmental clearance phase and has not yet purchased the site along Robert Grissom Parkway.

