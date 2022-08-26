City of Myrtle Beach receives new emergency mass communication system to help residents, visitors

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has a new tool to keep residents and visitors safe during an emergency and even for day-to-day notifications.

Back in April, the Myrtle Beach City Council authorized the city manager to apply for a grant for a new mass communication system.

The city ended up receiving a grant from the Duke Energy Foundation and selected ReGroup Mass Notification’s technology.

According to the city, it decided to go with ReGroup because of its user-friendly ability and all of the options that come with it.

A PowerPoint presentation given to Myrtle Beach City Council shows that ReGroup provides different types of messages, such as critical notifications, special events and day-to-day communications.

Critical notifications include severe weather, active shooter situations, power outages and cyber security threats. The day-to-day communications can including notifying the public about office closures, disruptions in services like trash pick-up and general public information.

The mass notification system also allows visitors to sign up for certain time periods when they’re in Myrtle Beach and will stop sending messages when the time has expired.

According to Myrtle Beach Emergency Management Department, the new mass communication system arrived last week and emergency management staff began training on it on Wednesday. Next, the city’s IT Department will receive training and then the rest of the city departments will be trained on the mass notification system.

A date when it will be launched has not been decided yet, but when it does, WMBF News will be sure to bring you that information so that residents and visitors can sign-up for the notifications.

