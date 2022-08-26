Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

City of Myrtle Beach receives new emergency mass communication system to help residents, visitors

City of Myrtle Beach
City of Myrtle Beach(Madison Martin)
By Kristin Nelson and Ale Espinosa
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has a new tool to keep residents and visitors safe during an emergency and even for day-to-day notifications.

Back in April, the Myrtle Beach City Council authorized the city manager to apply for a grant for a new mass communication system.

The city ended up receiving a grant from the Duke Energy Foundation and selected ReGroup Mass Notification’s technology.

PAST COVERAGE | Myrtle Beach pursues grant for new emergency mass communication system

According to the city, it decided to go with ReGroup because of its user-friendly ability and all of the options that come with it.

A PowerPoint presentation given to Myrtle Beach City Council shows that ReGroup provides different types of messages, such as critical notifications, special events and day-to-day communications.

Critical notifications include severe weather, active shooter situations, power outages and cyber security threats. The day-to-day communications can including notifying the public about office closures, disruptions in services like trash pick-up and general public information.

The mass notification system also allows visitors to sign up for certain time periods when they’re in Myrtle Beach and will stop sending messages when the time has expired.

According to Myrtle Beach Emergency Management Department, the new mass communication system arrived last week and emergency management staff began training on it on Wednesday. Next, the city’s IT Department will receive training and then the rest of the city departments will be trained on the mass notification system.

A date when it will be launched has not been decided yet, but when it does, WMBF News will be sure to bring you that information so that residents and visitors can sign-up for the notifications.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach firefighters were called on Sunday night to help manually bring down passengers...
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes again after identifying same issue that caused attraction to stop Sunday night
Horry County police called to Alexander Court in the Socastee area where one person was shot.
1 hurt, another in custody in Socastee area shooting
Report: 4 shots fired at vehicle along Highway 31 during suspected road rage incident
​Glenn Locklear III
Robeson County man charged with murder after body found, deputies say
7 vehicle broken into, firearms stolen at Florence restruant
7 vehicles broken into, firearms stolen at Florence restaurant

Latest News

A minor malfunction had the sky wheel closed twice but today they are back in business.
SkyWheel reopens after weather sensor causes unexpected shutdowns
Hosni Batebawia
Police arrest 17-year-old in connection to Socastee area shooting
Kyle Church
Warrants: Dillon County elementary school principal was shot in chest at suspect’s home; bond hearing set
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley communicates with players during the first half of a...
Dawn Staley named honorary pace car driver for Southern 500