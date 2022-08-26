Bond hearing scheduled for man accused of killing Dillon County elementary school principal

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A bond hearing has been set for a man accused of killing the principal of a Pee Dee elementary school last weekend.

The 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office confirmed to WMBF News that a hearing for Kyle Church is scheduled for Monday. He’s been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the death of 54-year-old Wendy Cook.

Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said deputies were called the evening of August 20 to the 1800 block of Southwind Road in Dillon, where they found a woman dead inside a car.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley later identified the victim as Cook, adding that she died of a gunshot wound.

Pernell said that Cook was the principal of Stewart Heights Elementary School. Dillon County School District Four put a memorial on its website on Monday.

He added that Church and Cook were acquaintances.

WMBF News later learned Church was also named in a pending wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a deadly ATV crash in July 2020.

He is being held at the Dillon County Detention Center.

