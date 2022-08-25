‘We identified all the issues’: SkyWheel reopens after weather sensor causes unexpected shutdowns.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The popular Myrtle Beach SkyWheel attraction has reopened for the second time, after the discovery of a faulty sensor.

The Skywheel’s weather sensor caused a minor malfunction, which resulted in two closures in a week.

The state’s labor and leisure regulations gave their final inspection on Thursday morning and signed off for the business to reopen.

This comes after tourists were stuck due to a minor malfunction on Sunday, and shut down once more on Tuesday.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department worked to manually get the passengers off safely on Sunday due to the issue.

“Our maintenance team was hard at work,” said Skywheel spokesperson Sean Bailey. “We identified all the issues, which is a low voltage weather sensor that caused the wheel to stop.”

Bailey said it was a technical issue caused by the recent storms the area has experienced.

“As always, safety is our top priority when it comes to our guests and our crew, and we can’t wait to have people come back and soar with us soon,” said Bailey.

Despite the malfunction, the ride opened just in time for tourists, like Shelley Paige, to enjoy one of the most popular destinations in Myrtle Beach.

“The Skywheel just made it awesome because I could see the view not just from the beach but from the air,” said Paige. “It was nice and air-conditioned.”

The Skywheel team said the issue won’t be happening again any time soon.

The businesses will continue their normal operations.

