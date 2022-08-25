This Is Carolina: Kiwanis Club building mini pantries to curb hunger

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Building a better community by thinking outside the box. Actually, two boxes so far, that are planted throughout Horry County.

But, for Jim Turnbull and Ronell Thompson, they said it’s what’s inside the box that counts.

The men volunteer with the North Myrtle Beach Little River Kiwanis Club, which is a local chapter that’s part of the international organization aimed at helping children and their families.

“We know there’s a nutrition problem in Horry County. We felt this was a way that we could get some food out to perhaps where it’s really needed,” said Turnbull. “They don’t have to sign for anything. Just go open the door and take what they need.”

It only took three months to think of the mini pantry idea and raise money for supplies, before getting to work in a quiet neighborhood on a Saturday, where the only sounds that were heard came from a garage.

You can find two of the free mini pantries right now.

One is located outside the Little River United Methodist Church and the other is at the Little Blessings Childcare Center in North Myrtle Beach.

WMBF News was at the daycare earlier this month for the mini pantry ribbon cutting.

“Ultimately, the idea is give a little get a little,” said Thompson, President-elect of the Kiwanis Club.

The Kiwanis Club works with the Lowcountry Food Bank to help keep the pantries stocked with canned food and dried goods, but the men said it’s meant to be a community effort.

“We’re hoping people will donate to it, realizing that we’re going to have to provide most of that support,” said Turnbull. “As long as we can support them, we’ll keep building them.”

The group said it is still deciding where to put their latest mini pantry and said it certainly won’t be their last.

“I do believe in being a resource to the community. I do believe openly trying to help make the world a better place,” said Thompson.

The Kiwanis Club has six chapters in the Grand Strand and is opening another one in Carolina Forest. Click here if you want to learn more about the organization and how to join.

