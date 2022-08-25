Proposals for new housing project at River Oaks Golf Club leave residents uneasy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 500 new single-family homes could be built on the last 18 holes of the 27-hole River Oaks Golf Club.

A proposal for rezoning the golf course is making many residents worry about a possible closure of the course.

Brigette Curto, a current resident, said building new homes would take away the purpose of her and her family buying a condo on River Oaks Drive over three years ago.

“You’re taking away all this green just to put up more buildings,” Curto said. “No one is traveling to Myrtle Beach to stare at buildings.”

The proposal states that 172 acres of the golf course would turn into this new residential development.

The property did something similar in 2019 when the county rezoned nearly 60 acres of River Oaks’ Bear course for a project of single-family homes.

Employees said the course is not closed yet, and it could take up to three years for construction, if approved, to begin.

Horry County officials said they could not comment on this proposal until the Horry County Planning Commission discusses it at their planned meeting on Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

Check back with WMBF News for updates on this story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.