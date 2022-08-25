Police: 1 hurt in Horry County shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in Horry County on Thursday.

The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Alexander Court and Holmestown Road.

Further details are limited.

Residents and other members of the community are being asked to avoid the area.

