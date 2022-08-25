Submit a Tip
Police: 1 hurt in Horry County shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in Horry County on Thursday.

The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Alexander Court and Holmestown Road.

Further details are limited.

Residents and other members of the community are being asked to avoid the area.

A WMBF News crew is on the way to the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

