North Myrtle Beach rescue squad responds to first call with new amphibious boat

NMB rescue squad first amphibious boat call
NMB rescue squad first amphibious boat call(Source: North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad responded to boaters in distress Tuesday evening.

Crews responded to a call just before 9 p.m. in the Waties Island area of a boat taking on water. People on board managed to swim to the shore of the island before crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.

This marks the first call for the rescue squad’s new amphibious boat. Crews utilized its UTV capabilities after making contact with the distressed boaters. They accessed the island using the vehicle access road.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | North Myrtle Beach welcomes first amphibious boat

Horry County Fire Rescue and U.S. Coast Guard were also on standby but were cleared once an exact location of the boat was pinpointed.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

