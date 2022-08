NC transgender inmate’s suit likely to proceed, judge says

(AP) - A federal judge has indicated that the case of a transgender inmate suing North Carolina for gender-affirming medical care may be likely to proceed.

Kanautica Zayre-Brown sued North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety in April, claiming the prison system has failed to regularly dispense Zayre-Brown’s prescribed hormones and has denied her request for a surgical procedure to construct a vagina.

The Charlotte Observer reports that U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn said Tuesday that he may issue an order to reject the state’s motion to dismiss and says he intends to hear arguments in the case.

Cogburn says the case is important in deciding whether people in custody have a right to gender-affirming surgery and care.

