Myrtle Beach police searching for truck that drove through fire scene

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for a person who drove a truck through a recent active scene in Myrtle Beach.

In a Facebook post, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said the incident happened two weeks ago at an intersection that was shut down.

Video shows a white pickup truck driving through a narrow space between two other vehicles, including one belonging to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The footage also shows two firefighters picking up a fire hose moments before the truck came through without stopping.

“Our first responders give everything to protect this community, let’s make sure they go home at the end of their shift,” the MBFD said in its post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

