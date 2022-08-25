Submit a Tip
Man wanted for attempted murder in April in custody

David Lee Simpson
David Lee Simpson(Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The suspect in a Florence County shooting that left one wounded in April is now in custody, according to the Florence County Detention Center.

On the morning of April 11, Florence police found one person shot in the leg after responding to reports of a shooting on Marion St.

During the investigation, police obtained warrants for the arrest of David Simpson, 31, of Mullins, for attempted murder, discharge of a firearm in the city, discharge of a firearm into a dwelling, assault of a minor, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

