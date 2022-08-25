Loris man charged in 2020 attempted murder

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Loris man is in custody for an Oct. 2020 attempted murder, according to Horry County Police.

On Thursday, Carl Green, Jr., 21, was booked into J. Rueben Long Detention Center charged with attempted murder. The bail has not been set.

On Oct. 20, 2020, at approximately 12:32 am, officers were called to the Cedar Branch area of Loris in reference to a shooting.

Responding officers were told the victim was taken to a hospital by someone on the scene.

The victim later positively identified Green as the person who followed him into a path and began shooting at him.

