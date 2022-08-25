Horry County police remember officer on 2-year anniversary of death

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two years ago, our community said goodbye to a dedicated officer with the Horry County Police Department.

On August 25, 2020, Corporal Michael Ambrosino died after a long battle against COVID-19 and the complications that followed.

“Though two years of life may have come and gone since we lost him, our memories of him remain strong, as they always will,” HCPD said in a statement. “Please join us in remembering Ambrosino’s service and sacrifice, and sending wishes for continued peace and healing to all who love him. We miss you, Ambro.”

Ambrosino was a law enforcement officer for more than 32 years, with seven of those spent with the Horry County Police Department. He served on the South Precinct Patrol, Beach Patrol, Honor Guard and as a team leader for the SWAT Negotiations team.

A Garden City beach parking lot was named for Ambrosino in 2020.

