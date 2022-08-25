Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County police remember officer on 2-year anniversary of death

END OF WATCH: The traditional 'final call' for Cpl. Michael Ambrosino
END OF WATCH: The traditional 'final call' for Cpl. Michael Ambrosino
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two years ago, our community said goodbye to a dedicated officer with the Horry County Police Department.

On August 25, 2020, Corporal Michael Ambrosino died after a long battle against COVID-19 and the complications that followed.

“Though two years of life may have come and gone since we lost him, our memories of him remain strong, as they always will,” HCPD said in a statement. “Please join us in remembering Ambrosino’s service and sacrifice, and sending wishes for continued peace and healing to all who love him. We miss you, Ambro.”

Ambrosino was a law enforcement officer for more than 32 years, with seven of those spent with the Horry County Police Department. He served on the South Precinct Patrol, Beach Patrol, Honor Guard and as a team leader for the SWAT Negotiations team.

A Garden City beach parking lot was named for Ambrosino in 2020.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach firefighters were called on Sunday night to help manually bring down passengers...
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes again after identifying same issue that caused attraction to stop Sunday night
Katherine Coleman as she appeared for her bond hearing after she was charged with two counts of...
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested, accused of shoving two 1-year-old children
Deputies say the emergency vehicle could not get to the drowning call quickly because the two...
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies searching for two dirt bikers who ‘purposefully’ slowed EMS car going to drowning child call
Police negotiating with barricaded person after Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
Police: Suspect in custody after hours-long Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
Kyle Church
Records show pending wrongful death lawsuit filed against suspect in Dillon Co. principal’s murder

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested, accused of shoving two 1-year-old children
Coastal Carolina University
Dining with Dockery: Hicks Dining Hall at Coastal Carolina University
Showers and storms continue today at 40%, mainly in the afternoon & evening.
FIRST ALERT: Clouds & showers to end the work week
Adrianna C. Belin, Montinique Zeigler
2 women arrested for multiple bomb threats in Robeson County