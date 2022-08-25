Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County police investigating shooting that left vehicle damaged

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are looking into what led to a shooting earlier this week.

The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday in the area of the Robert Grissom Boulevard exit on southbound lanes of Highway 31.

While no one was hurt, police said a vehicle was damaged.

The HCPD is asking for tips or other information connected to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s tipline at 843-915-8477.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach firefighters were called on Sunday night to help manually bring down passengers...
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes again after identifying same issue that caused attraction to stop Sunday night
Katherine Coleman as she appeared for her bond hearing after she was charged with two counts of...
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested, accused of shoving two 1-year-old children
Deputies say the emergency vehicle could not get to the drowning call quickly because the two...
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies searching for two dirt bikers who ‘purposefully’ slowed EMS car going to drowning child call
Police negotiating with barricaded person after Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
Police: Suspect in custody after hours-long Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
Kyle Church
Records show pending wrongful death lawsuit filed against suspect in Dillon Co. principal’s murder

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested, accused of shoving two 1-year-old children
The Chanticleers are back on campus for the first day of classes and are returning to new...
Coastal Carolina students begin semester with new programs, projects around campus
Coastal Carolina University
Dining with Dockery: Hicks Dining Hall at Coastal Carolina University
Showers and storms continue today at 40%, mainly in the afternoon & evening.
FIRST ALERT: Clouds & showers to end the work week