Horry County police investigating shooting that left vehicle damaged
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are looking into what led to a shooting earlier this week.
The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday in the area of the Robert Grissom Boulevard exit on southbound lanes of Highway 31.
While no one was hurt, police said a vehicle was damaged.
The HCPD is asking for tips or other information connected to the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s tipline at 843-915-8477.
