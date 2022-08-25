HCACC takes in nearly 50 dogs in third animals investigation this month

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Animal Care Center is once again over capacity.

This comes after a third animal investigation in August alone.

Other recent seizures with pending investigations were conducted on August 4 and August 8.

“These animals we seized were due to tips and or investigations that were brought to us by the community itself,” said Horry County Police Captain Justin Wyatt.

Wyatt also serves as the director of HCACC, and told WMBF News 46 more dogs call the center home now due the most recent investigation.

Officials said animals were kept in poor conditions at an unnamed location off Highway 905.

Animals were dealing with a lack of veterinary care, food, water and inhumane restraints causing restricted movements.

A Horry County ordinance requires animals to have proper shelter, and be placed on at least an eight-foot chain or rope.

“What we found in most of the cases is that the tethers were less than seven feet in length,” said Wyatt. “the few dogs that actually had shelter could not physically get into the shelter, because their chains were so short.”

The HCACC is currently over capacity with 176 animals. Wyatt said the team at the center is now once again using Tamroc Kennels.

“We’ve had to re-rent the facility in Myrtle Beach that we had closed a couple of weeks ago, because we had such an amazing outpouring of our community, that we were able to adopt some of the animals that were able to close that facility,” said Wyatt. “But now we’ve had to re-rent it.”

While Wyatt said caring for animals in need is a priority, the investigations put a strain on staff members and on the center’s budget.

“We’re willing to do what it takes to care for these dogs,” he said. “But we don’t really have the options not to do it because euthanization is not really an option for these animals.”

Wyatt does not predict the rate of these investigations to slow down anytime soon, even though this is a first for the police department and the shelter.

“We’ve never had three back-to-back large seizures like this,” said Wyatt. “Unfortunately, I do see that this trend most likely will continue though, because as the community is aware that we are going to make strides we are going to investigate all tips, we are going to charge those responsible for animal neglect or cruelty.”

35 dogs are now available for adoption at Tamroc Kennels.

Charges have been filled for the three separate seizures and investigations are still ongoing.

