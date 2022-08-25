Georgetown County passes new laws for animal restraints

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – New animal restraint laws are now in place in Georgetown County.

The Georgetown County Council passed a law regarding animal restraint, focussing on dog tethering and kennelling.

The new law is an update to the Animal Control ordinance, placing more stringent restrictions on dogs and other animals that may be restrained.

The new law updates requirements for tethering, kennels, pens and running lines.

Animals can only be tethered if they are over 6 months old, within the eyesight of their caretaker and be able to access adequate shelter, food and water.

They cannot be left unattended and tethered for more than eight hours in a 24-hour period, and cannot be left out after sunset or during periods of inclement weather with easy access to proper food, shelter and water.

Other restrictions include collars and harness types, they should be made of nylon, polyester, cotton or leather properly fitted for the animal.

Tether length and weight requirements state they must be at least 12 feet long with a swivel at both ends. If made of chains, they can’t exceed 5% of the animal’s body weight.

Shelter for the animals must have sufficient room to freely run and exercise, and follow all the restrictions mentioned above.

The shelters must have at least three sides and a roof, and includes insulation or coverings to protect an animal from heat, cold and other weather elements.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will begin enforcing these new laws in September.

Violators could receive a fine of at least $100 for the first offense, and $200 for all subsequent violations.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.