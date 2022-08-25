Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Georgetown County passes new laws for animal restraints

(Live 5)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – New animal restraint laws are now in place in Georgetown County.

The Georgetown County Council passed a law regarding animal restraint, focussing on dog tethering and kennelling.

The new law is an update to the Animal Control ordinance, placing more stringent restrictions on dogs and other animals that may be restrained.

The new law updates requirements for tethering, kennels, pens and running lines.

Animals can only be tethered if they are over 6 months old, within the eyesight of their caretaker and be able to access adequate shelter, food and water.

They cannot be left unattended and tethered for more than eight hours in a 24-hour period, and cannot be left out after sunset or during periods of inclement weather with easy access to proper food, shelter and water.

Other restrictions include collars and harness types, they should be made of nylon, polyester, cotton or leather properly fitted for the animal.

Tether length and weight requirements state they must be at least 12 feet long with a swivel at both ends. If made of chains, they can’t exceed 5% of the animal’s body weight.

Shelter for the animals must have sufficient room to freely run and exercise, and follow all the restrictions mentioned above.

The shelters must have at least three sides and a roof, and includes insulation or coverings to protect an animal from heat, cold and other weather elements.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will begin enforcing these new laws in September.

Violators could receive a  fine of at least $100 for the first offense, and $200 for all subsequent violations.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach firefighters were called on Sunday night to help manually bring down passengers...
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes again after identifying same issue that caused attraction to stop Sunday night
Katherine Coleman as she appeared for her bond hearing after she was charged with two counts of...
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested, accused of shoving two 1-year-old children
Deputies say the emergency vehicle could not get to the drowning call quickly because the two...
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies searching for two dirt bikers who ‘purposefully’ slowed EMS car going to drowning child call
Kyle Church
Records show pending wrongful death lawsuit filed against suspect in Dillon Co. principal’s murder
Police negotiating with barricaded person after Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
Police: Suspect in custody after hours-long Ocean Blvd. motel standoff

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested, accused of shoving two 1-year-old children
The Chanticleers are back on campus for the first day of classes and are returning to new...
Coastal Carolina students begin semester with new programs, projects around campus
7 vehicle broken into, firearms stolen at Florence restruant
7 vehicles broken into, firearms stolen at Florence restruant
File - Police lights
Police: 1 hurt in Horry County shooting