FIRST ALERT: More showers Friday, weekend improvements ahead

FRIDAY SHOWERS

We’ll continue with the mainly cloudy skies Friday and occasional shower chances. Widespread, heavy rain is not expected but scattered showers will be around for most of the day. Temperatures will again struggle to climb out of the lower 80s under the blanket of clouds.

WEEKEND IMPROVEMENTS

Drier air begins to filter in this weekend, allowing for more breaks in the clouds and lower rain chances. While not completely rain-free, the coverage of the downpours will be lower.

Expect to see just a couple of downpours to develop both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll see more breaks in the clouds, allowing temperatures to rebound into the mid-80s.

