FIRST ALERT: Clouds & showers to end the work week

Showers and storms continue today at 40%, mainly in the afternoon & evening.
Showers and storms continue today at 40%, mainly in the afternoon & evening.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mostly cloudy skies remain in place through the rest of the work week as our rain chances ramp back up both today and Friday.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures in check today with highs in the low-mid 80s. Model guidance continues to show off and on showers throughout the middle of the morning and through the afternoon hours today. If you plan to be outside today, keep the First Alert Weather App nearby. There’s enough moisture in the atmosphere where showers and storms won’t be hard to come by today and tomorrow.

More clouds, scattered showers & storms.
More clouds, scattered showers & storms.

FRIDAY

The amount of moisture in the area will be at it’s highest on Friday. If you don’t see the rain chances today, there’s a good chance you will see rain at some point throughout the day on Friday. Pop up showers and storms will become common through the late morning and into the afternoon hours. We’ll even hold onto those rain chances through the early evening before coverage decreases. Chances will remain at 40% for Friday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-middle 80s.

Highs will stay in the lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies.
Highs will stay in the lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

INTO THE WEEKEND

The chance of a passing shower or storm will not leave the forecast for the weekend. Cloud cover looks to hold strong at least through the first half of the weekend with humid air and a 30% chance of showers and storms for Saturday.

Highs will climb into the low-mid 80s with a 30% chance of showers and storms.
Highs will climb into the low-mid 80s with a 30% chance of showers and storms.

By Sunday, it’s possible we could see some sunshine through the early morning hours before another round of pop up showers and storms prevails for those afternoon plans. Even then, we’ve kept rain chances to 30% for Sunday as the risk for widespread showers and storms remains low. Don’t cancel any weekend plans. Just make sure you have our app nearby for live radar during the weekend. As far as highs go, temperatures will warm a degree or two this weekend with afternoon temperatures generally in the middle 80s near the beach and mid to upper 80s inland.

