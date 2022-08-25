Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dining with Dockery: Hicks Dining Hall at Coastal Carolina University

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Did you miss Dining with Dockery at Coastal Carolina University? If so, we have you covered.

Andrew went to Hicks Dining Hall on campus for the first day of school to try out what the students have to eat at the dining hall each day.

In the full video above, you can see some of the dishes Andrew tried out.

He mentioned after the interview how lucky the students at Coastal were to have such a neat place to eat with a ton of variety.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

