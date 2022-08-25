Submit a Tip
‘Bluey’ and her friends are coming to Charlotte in May

Bluey and other lovable characters are touring the country in a new theatrical show.
Promotional banner for Disney's 'Blue's Big Play'
Promotional banner for Disney's 'Blue's Big Play'(Bluey via MGN Online)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - G’day! Parents and kids, get excited. BBC Studios is bringing “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” to Charlotte!

Bluey and other lovable characters are touring the country in a new theatrical show. Here’s the scoop.

Mark your calendars! The show is scheduled for May 13-14, 2023, at Belk theater in Charlotte.

Tickets are selling for around $24.50 depending on seating. Here’s where you can get your tickets.

If you can’t make it to the Charlotte show, you can see it (for the first time, or again!) on June 6 and 7 at Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham. Here’s where you can get ticket information when it becomes available.

