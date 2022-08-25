Submit a Tip
7 vehicles broken into, firearms stolen at Florence restruant

7 vehicle broken into, firearms stolen at Florence restruant
7 vehicle broken into, firearms stolen at Florence restruant(Florence PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating a number of vehicle break-ins that happened Wednesday.

The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a restaurant on the 1900 block of West Evans Street where the break-ins happened.

Officials said seven vehicles were broken into and a total of seven firearms were stolen.

“The number of firearms stolen from vehicles in incidents like this greatly troubles us,” the department said in a Facebook post. “The glove box of most automobiles offers little to no security for storing firearms and valuables. Responsible gun owners should consider this before carrying and research enhanced security storage options for their vehicles if they need to secure their firearms.”

No further details were immediately available.

