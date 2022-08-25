Submit a Tip
1 injured in Marlboro County residential fire

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at their Clio home Thursday morning.
One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at their Clio home Thursday morning.(Clio Fire Dept.)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at their Clio home Thursday morning.

At 8:41 a.m. Clio Rural received a mutual aid tone to assist Blenheim Volunteer Fire District with a residential fire on Coxe Rd.

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at their Clio home Thursday morning.
One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at their Clio home Thursday morning.(Clio Fire Dept.)

The person was at home when the fire broke out and was transported to the hospital via EMS with minor injuries.

The devastation of this fire is clear from the photographs and we are grateful to be part of a fire community that is always willing to work together, especially when things are intense,” the Clio Rural Fire Department said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with those involved at this time, and, as always, thank you to the members of the Bennettsville Fire Department and Blenheim Fire.”

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at their Clio home Thursday morning.
One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at their Clio home Thursday morning.(Clio Fire Dept.)

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

