USDA plans to give $550M to help struggling farmers

Around $300 million will go toward projects to help farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who are struggling.
Around $300 million will go toward projects to help farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who are struggling.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By KTRK staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has earmarked more than half a billion dollars to fund initiatives for farmers.

This comes from two provisions signed into law under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Around $300 million will go toward projects to help farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who are struggling.

The rest is designated for the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s program that focuses on educational opportunities for minority-serving institutions.

Groups and organizations interested in either program need to apply by late October.

President Biden signed his signature health care and climate bill into law.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

