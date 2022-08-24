Shots fired in Georgetown store parking lot, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) -- The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday evening in a store parking lot.

Officers responded to a call for a disturbance, which led to the suspect discharging his firearm, in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on North Fraser Street. Upon arrival, both the victim and suspect had already left the scene.

GPD said the victim left on foot and the suspect was seen driving off in a white Dodge Journey. Both people were described as African American men.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, or using their TIP LINE at 843-545-4400.

