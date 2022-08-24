‘She’s going to be missed very much’: Dillon County school community mourns the loss of its elementary school principal

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Dillon County elementary school is mourning the loss of its principal just a few days into the new school year.

Dr. Wendy Cook, 54, died on Aug. 20. She was the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School and worked in the Dillon School District for 25 years.

Police responded to a call Saturday night where a woman was found shot in her car, later identified as Dr. Cook. DSCO arrested and charged Kyle Church with her murder.

Staff members who’ve spoken to WMBF News were distraught and said Stewart Heights Elementary School is a tight-knit family.

“This was her other family, she loved these students, she loved the faculty and staff,” said Stewart Heights Elementary School Title I Facilitator Candace Bohachic.

The bond many shared as a family at Stewart Heights Elementary School is now broken.

Some parents shared how Cook will be remembered for her kindness.

“She was a very sweet person, very sweet young lady,” said parent Cindy Campbell. “She always greeted us at the door, even when we came for the gatherings for the kids, she’s going to be missed very much.”

The Dillon County School District told WMBF News there was extra support available for students and staff members from other councilors and retired teachers.

South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman shared the following statement:

“I am saddened by the passing of Dr. Wendy Cook, principal of Stewart Heights Elementary School. Her colleagues and friends in Dillon County School District 4 talk about the great work she did leading her school and the many impacts she had on her students and staff. My deepest condolences are with the entire Dillon school community as they grieve this loss.”

Cook’s funeral will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel at 5 p.m.

