Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested, accused of shoving 1-year-old to the ground

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach daycare worker has been arrested after she was accused of grabbing and shoving a one-year-old child.

Katherine Coleman was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.

According to arrest warrants, Myrtle Beach police opened a child abuse investigation on Monday at Ocean View TLC.

Video surveillance showed Coleman “aggressively grabbing the arm of the victim,” which was a one-year-old child, and “aggressively shoving the victim to the ground, face down into his mat,” according to the arrest warrants.

The documents state that the one-year-old lifted his head and Coleman once again shoved the victim’s head into the mat.

The warrant shows that Coleman was the teacher in the daycare room.

“The defendant’s actions placed the victim as (sic) unreasonable risk of harm to his physical health,” the warrant stated.

WMBF News went by the daycare to ask about Coleman and her employment and they provided us with this statement:

The TLC has a high standard when it comes to level of care for the children, families and staff that it serves. When that level of care drops below this standard, TLC immediately follows stated process and procedures to ensure that proper attention and action is given. This past week, one of our TLC instructors did not meet this standard of care that is expected from those in our leading childcare center. Immediate and appropriate action was taken to remove the teacher from our center. Proper authorities were also notified regarding this specific situation. We are working with and praying for the families that have been affected.

