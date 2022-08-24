Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Murrells Inlet multi-residential, Hwy 707 rezoning request withdrawn

Murrells Inlet Hwy 707 rezoning request
Murrells Inlet Hwy 707 rezoning request(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The applicant looking to build hundreds of multi-residential homes in the Oak Hampton community along Highway 707 has seemingly dropped out.

Horry County Planning Commission said Thursday the applicant withdrew its rezoning application request.

Originally, rezoning request 2022-06-008 was a request to amend 22.96 acres of existing Planned Development District (PDD) located on Hwy 707 in Murrells Inlet from “Forest Agriculture” to “Multi-residential.”

David Jordan, the Horry County Government planning director, said the applicant was asking to amend the PDD to add 328 units—10 duplex, 30 townhomes, and 288 multifamily. They would keep a 2.11-acre commercial outparcel. He stated the applicant met with the HOA, and received some opposition, as well as a letter of opposition from Greater Burgess Community Association.

Many who currently live in the area also voiced many concerns at past commission meetings.

Concerns include overdevelopment, increased traffic, loss of home value and flooding.

The commission will hold a virtual workshop Thursday at 3:00 p.m., a commission meeting Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m. and a Zoning Board of Appeals on Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police negotiating with barricaded person after Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
Police: Suspect in custody after hours-long Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
Myrtle Beach firefighters were called on Sunday night to help manually bring down passengers...
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes again after identifying same issue that caused attraction to stop Sunday night
Kyle Church
Records show pending wrongful death lawsuit filed against suspect in Dillon Co. principal’s murder
Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and...
Dillon County elementary school principal shot, killed over weekend, sheriff confirms
A Florence family is searching for their daughter after not hearing from her for a month.
Missing Pee Dee woman found in Myrtle Beach, reunited with family

Latest News

.
VIDEO: CCU shows off upgrades, changes on first day of classes
.
VIDEO: CCU semester kicks off with organization day
The Conway Police Department is searching for this vehicle who they believe is involved in a...
Conway police searching for vehicle in reported road rage incident
Gov. Henry McMaster released a statement Wednesday afternoon blasting President Joe Biden's...
McMaster blasts Biden debt forgiveness plan