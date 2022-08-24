Murrells Inlet multi-residential, Hwy 707 rezoning request withdrawn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The applicant looking to build hundreds of multi-residential homes in the Oak Hampton community along Highway 707 has seemingly dropped out.

Horry County Planning Commission said Thursday the applicant withdrew its rezoning application request.

Originally, rezoning request 2022-06-008 was a request to amend 22.96 acres of existing Planned Development District (PDD) located on Hwy 707 in Murrells Inlet from “Forest Agriculture” to “Multi-residential.”

David Jordan, the Horry County Government planning director, said the applicant was asking to amend the PDD to add 328 units—10 duplex, 30 townhomes, and 288 multifamily. They would keep a 2.11-acre commercial outparcel. He stated the applicant met with the HOA, and received some opposition, as well as a letter of opposition from Greater Burgess Community Association.

Many who currently live in the area also voiced many concerns at past commission meetings.

Concerns include overdevelopment, increased traffic, loss of home value and flooding.

The commission will hold a virtual workshop Thursday at 3:00 p.m., a commission meeting Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m. and a Zoning Board of Appeals on Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m.

