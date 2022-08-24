Lumberton man wanted in connection to Robeson County shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) -- Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting in Lumberton.

The incident took place in the Lovette Road area of Lumberton on Aug. 3, 2022.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Terrell Mitchell, 34, of Lumberton, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.