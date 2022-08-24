Submit a Tip
Lumberton man wanted in connection to Robeson County shooting

Terrell Mitchell
Terrell Mitchell(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) -- Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting in Lumberton.

The incident took place in the Lovette Road area of Lumberton on Aug. 3, 2022.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Terrell Mitchell, 34, of Lumberton, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

