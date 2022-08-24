Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart among celebrities accused of violating drought rules

Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las...
Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3. Kardashian is one of the celebrities accused of using too much water during a drought in California.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) - In California, authorities are cracking down on A-list celebrities in the Los Angeles area who have not been doing their part to conserve water.

It comes as the state continues to experience severe drought conditions.

Celebrities living in multimillion-dollar mansions in Calabasas, California, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone, have all been accused of using too much water.

Officials said anyone who exceeds 150% of their water budget for at least two months pays a penalty, but the penalties reportedly do not work for those who have lots of cash to spare.

Now, officials are working to have flow restriction devices installed. They remove the functionality of irrigation systems leading to frustratingly slow-dripping showers, ultimately forcing people to conserve water.

They said there is no other way to get past users who have the means to pay those enormous water bills and the fines.

The water district says about 70% of all residential water is used outdoors. They are advising people to remove their lawns and install drought-tolerant landscaping.

Copyright 2022 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police negotiating with barricaded person after Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
Police: Suspect in custody after hours-long Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
Myrtle Beach firefighters were called on Sunday night to help manually bring down passengers...
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes again after identifying same issue that caused attraction to stop Sunday night
Kyle Church
Records show pending wrongful death lawsuit filed against suspect in Dillon Co. principal’s murder
Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and...
Dillon County elementary school principal shot, killed over weekend, sheriff confirms
A Florence family is searching for their daughter after not hearing from her for a month.
Missing Pee Dee woman found in Myrtle Beach, reunited with family

Latest News

.
VIDEO: CCU shows off upgrades, changes on first day of classes
.
VIDEO: CCU semester kicks off with organization day
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Biden announces nearly $3B in new military aid for Ukraine
Pete Arredondo, the police chief of Uvalde schools, faces possible firing Wednesday after a...
Uvalde school board to consider firing district police chief