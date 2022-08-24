FIRST ALERT: A brief break in the showers today, still cloudy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you need to get things done outside or around the house, today is your day!

TODAY

Slightly drier air will lead to more clouds than rain today as temperatures still remain in the lower 80s.

Enjoy today with more clouds and a lower rain chance. (WMBF)

A weak front remains draped across the Carolinas and will remain in place through the end of the week. Thankfully, drier air has moved a little further south than models originally anticipated, giving us only a 20% chance of showers today.

Drier air will keep rain chances lower today at 20%. (WMBF)

There’s a chance there could be a few peeks of sunshine from time to time but nothing to really warm us up or change those plans. Today is the first day for CCU and I’m sure the kids will enjoy the lower rain chances as they walk to class.

INTO THE WEEKEND

The rest of the week will feature a return to tropical humidity and yet another weak front dropping into the Carolinas. While widespread rain is not in the forecast, increasing chances of showers and pop up storms will return once again. The best chances will arrive on Friday with the chance of rain increasing back to 40%.

Rain chances are low today but will ramp back up by the end of the week. (WMBF)

The weekend forecast remains consistent with the chance of showers and storms each day. Cloud cover looks to hold strong at least through Saturday with humid air and a 40% chance of showers and storms. By Sunday, the latest data suggests we could see some sunshine before another round of afternoon showers and storms. It’s important to note that the risk for heavy rain is possible each day through the weekend. While it’s not a washout, a few storms will have the potential for some downpours, lightning and thunder.

Scattered showers and storms will continue with more clouds for the weekend. (WMBF)

