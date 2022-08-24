Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: A brief break in the showers today, still cloudy

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you need to get things done outside or around the house, today is your day!

TODAY

Slightly drier air will lead to more clouds than rain today as temperatures still remain in the lower 80s.

Enjoy today with more clouds and a lower rain chance.
Enjoy today with more clouds and a lower rain chance.(WMBF)

A weak front remains draped across the Carolinas and will remain in place through the end of the week. Thankfully, drier air has moved a little further south than models originally anticipated, giving us only a 20% chance of showers today.

Drier air will keep rain chances lower today at 20%.
Drier air will keep rain chances lower today at 20%.(WMBF)

There’s a chance there could be a few peeks of sunshine from time to time but nothing to really warm us up or change those plans. Today is the first day for CCU and I’m sure the kids will enjoy the lower rain chances as they walk to class.

INTO THE WEEKEND

The rest of the week will feature a return to tropical humidity and yet another weak front dropping into the Carolinas. While widespread rain is not in the forecast, increasing chances of showers and pop up storms will return once again. The best chances will arrive on Friday with the chance of rain increasing back to 40%.

Rain chances are low today but will ramp back up by the end of the week.
Rain chances are low today but will ramp back up by the end of the week.(WMBF)

The weekend forecast remains consistent with the chance of showers and storms each day. Cloud cover looks to hold strong at least through Saturday with humid air and a 40% chance of showers and storms. By Sunday, the latest data suggests we could see some sunshine before another round of afternoon showers and storms. It’s important to note that the risk for heavy rain is possible each day through the weekend. While it’s not a washout, a few storms will have the potential for some downpours, lightning and thunder.

Scattered showers and storms will continue with more clouds for the weekend.
Scattered showers and storms will continue with more clouds for the weekend.(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police negotiating with barricaded person after Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
Police: Suspect in custody after hours-long Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
Kyle Church
Records show pending wrongful death lawsuit filed against suspect in Dillon Co. principal’s murder
Myrtle Beach firefighters were called on Sunday night to help manually bring down passengers...
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes again after identifying same issue that caused attraction to stop Sunday night
Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and...
Dillon County elementary school principal shot, killed over weekend, sheriff confirms
A Florence family is searching for their daughter after not hearing from her for a month.
Missing Pee Dee woman found in Myrtle Beach, reunited with family

Latest News

More clouds, rain chances arrive this week
Clouds continue, increasing rain chances arrive
Just a few showers possible on Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Plenty of clouds, but a brief break from rain chances
Meteorologist Andrew Dockery's Tuesday Forecast
Meteorologist Andrew Dockery's Tuesday Forecast
Wet weather will continue at times this week.
FIRST ALERT: Showers and storm chances here to stay for a while