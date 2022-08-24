Darlington, Lee County traffic slowed after tractor trailer - truck crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic on eastbound I-20 near the Darlington County and Lee County line is slow-moving after a tractor-trailer and pickup truck crashed Wednesday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating.

No other information is currently available.

Avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.