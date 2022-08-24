Submit a Tip
Darlington, Lee County traffic slowed after tractor trailer - truck crash

South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic on eastbound I-20 near the Darlington County and Lee County line is slow-moving after a tractor-trailer and pickup truck crashed Wednesday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating.

No other information is currently available.

Avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

