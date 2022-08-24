Conway police searching for vehicle in reported road rage incident

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police said they need the community’s help in finding a vehicle that was reportedly involved in a road rage incident earlier this month.

Conway police posted the picture of the suspect vehicle on Tuesday on its Facebook page.

WMBF News obtained the incident report that shows officers were called on Saturday, Aug. 13 to the Walgreen on Church Street where they met with a woman involved in the incident.

She told officers that she had pulled out of a parking lot and didn’t realize that she had pulled out in front of another car. She said that the vehicle behind her honked and then got behind her.

According to the report, both vehicles came to a stop light at Church Street and Millpond Road and that’s when the woman saw the driver of the other vehicle get out of his car and walk toward her.

“The victim stated she attempted to roll up her window but the suspect approached it and threw his soda all over the victim,” the incident report stated.

The man got back into his car and continued to follow the victim but then pulled over into a bank parking lot. That’s when the victim went to Walgreens and called police.

According to the incident report, the driver of the suspect vehicle is described as a heavier-set white man and at the time he was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information that can help the police is asked to call 843-248-1790.

