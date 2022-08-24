Coastal Carolina students begin semester with new programs, projects around campus

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Chanticleers are back on campus for the first day of classes, and returning students will find new programs and projects happening around the university.

This will be the first full year of CCU’s brand new criminal justice program.

The university also made upgrades to its teacher preparation program so students can receive their certificates and become teachers more quickly.

Students can also expect to see construction around campus.

The university is building a new $29.8 million library learning complex next to Kimble Library.

Kimble Library will undergo a $10 million renovation of its own after the new library is completed.

Daniel Eenis, Coastal Carolina Provost, said they are ready to kick off the start of a great year.

“We expect students to have a great first day. We were able to get everybody the classes they need. We’ve got a lot of activities planned and it’s just a great way to start the year,” said Eenis.

Many students kicked off the semester on Tuesday at the university’s “OK Day.”

Organization Kickoff Day is where new and returning students got the chance to learn about organizations across campus.

CCU says OK day is a great way for students to get involved outside of classes.

Virginia Hopkins, a CCU freshman, shared what she is looking forward to this year.

“Meeting new people really and being able to learn and grow as a person and just be myself,” said Hopkins.

Hannah Herness, a CCU sophomore, shared some advice she has for the new students coming in.

“I would give advice just to stay involved on campus; make sure that you’re in campus making friends, reaching out. Just being nice to people. You never know what a smile can do to make someone’s day,” said Herness.

