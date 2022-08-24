Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Chants Up! A new school year is underway at Coastal Carolina University

By TJ Ross
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s the first day back to campus for students at Coastal Carolina University!

Along with it, another record breaking freshman class starting their first year of college.

From sports, the band, the dining halls, and everything in-between, it’s looking to be another great year on campus.

Come along with Halley Murrow as she discovers what CCU has in store for this semester.

