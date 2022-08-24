Submit a Tip
‘Bluey’ to bring first live stage show to Greenville

Promotional banner for Disney's 'Blue's Big Play'(MGN Online)
Promotional banner for Disney's 'Blue's Big Play'(MGN Online)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Attention parents, Bluey is making her first live appearance in a theatre show and he’s stopping in Greenville!

“Bluey’s Big Play” is a brand new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series, featuring “brilliantly created” puppets.

The play will be at the Peace Center in downtown Greenville on May 11.

It is also coming to Columbia on May 9-10 and Charleston April 26-27.

Click here to book your tickets.

“This is Bluey as you’ve never seen it before, brought to real life,” said the show.

For more information, click here.

