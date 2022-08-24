2 charged in case involving vehicle break-in, stolen bank card in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of Marlboro County men have been arrested in connection to a break-in that resulted in a stolen debit card.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said the break-in was reported July 8 at the Domtar Plant in the Tatum community. An employee of the plant told deputies that he noticed one of their vehicle’s windows was shattered on their way out of work.

The victim also noticed his wallet was missing but was able to notice a debit card belonging to him had been used several times within Marlboro County.

Arrests in the case did not come until Monday, according to deputies.

Roy Jeffery Smith, 31, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was the first suspect arrested in the case. James Calvin Quick, 36, of Bennettsville, was taken into custody Tuesday.

Smith is charged with breaking into a motor vehicle, while Quick is charged with financial transaction fraud.

Both men were taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center and were each granted bond.

