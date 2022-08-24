Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

2 charged in case involving vehicle break-in, stolen bank card in Marlboro County

James Calvin Quick, Roy Jeffery Smith
James Calvin Quick, Roy Jeffery Smith(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of Marlboro County men have been arrested in connection to a break-in that resulted in a stolen debit card.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said the break-in was reported July 8 at the Domtar Plant in the Tatum community. An employee of the plant told deputies that he noticed one of their vehicle’s windows was shattered on their way out of work.

The victim also noticed his wallet was missing but was able to notice a debit card belonging to him had been used several times within Marlboro County.

Arrests in the case did not come until Monday, according to deputies.

Roy Jeffery Smith, 31, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was the first suspect arrested in the case. James Calvin Quick, 36, of Bennettsville, was taken into custody Tuesday.

Smith is charged with breaking into a motor vehicle, while Quick is charged with financial transaction fraud.

Both men were taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center and were each granted bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police negotiating with barricaded person after Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
Police: Suspect in custody after hours-long Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
Myrtle Beach firefighters were called on Sunday night to help manually bring down passengers...
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes again after identifying same issue that caused attraction to stop Sunday night
Kyle Church
Records show pending wrongful death lawsuit filed against suspect in Dillon Co. principal’s murder
Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and...
Dillon County elementary school principal shot, killed over weekend, sheriff confirms
A Florence family is searching for their daughter after not hearing from her for a month.
Missing Pee Dee woman found in Myrtle Beach, reunited with family

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Motel employees, guests evacuated during Ocean Blvd. police standoff
.
VIDEO: Happy Holiday Motel Standoff
.
VIDEO: Dillon county principal killed
Terrell Mitchell
Lumberton man wanted in connection to Robeson County shooting