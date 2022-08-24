Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

12 juveniles charged after large fight at Andrews High School

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 10 juveniles were charged after a large fight at a Georgetown County high school earlier this week.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Monday afternoon as classes were dismissed at Andrews High School.

Deputies said school resource officers and administrators were able to break up the fight.

No major injuries were reported.

In total, 12 juveniles were charged with aggravated assault including five 14-year-olds, three 16-year-olds and four 17-year-olds.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police negotiating with barricaded person after Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
Police: Suspect in custody after hours-long Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
Myrtle Beach firefighters were called on Sunday night to help manually bring down passengers...
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes again after identifying same issue that caused attraction to stop Sunday night
Kyle Church
Records show pending wrongful death lawsuit filed against suspect in Dillon Co. principal’s murder
Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and...
Dillon County elementary school principal shot, killed over weekend, sheriff confirms
A Florence family is searching for their daughter after not hearing from her for a month.
Missing Pee Dee woman found in Myrtle Beach, reunited with family

Latest News

The Conway Police Department is searching for this vehicle who they believe is involved in a...
Conway police searching for vehicle in reported road rage incident
James Calvin Quick, Roy Jeffery Smith
2 charged in case involving vehicle break-in, stolen bank card in Marlboro County
.
VIDEO: Motel employees, guests evacuated during Ocean Blvd. police standoff
.
VIDEO: Happy Holiday Motel Standoff