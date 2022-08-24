12 juveniles charged after large fight at Andrews High School

ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 10 juveniles were charged after a large fight at a Georgetown County high school earlier this week.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Monday afternoon as classes were dismissed at Andrews High School.

Deputies said school resource officers and administrators were able to break up the fight.

No major injuries were reported.

In total, 12 juveniles were charged with aggravated assault including five 14-year-olds, three 16-year-olds and four 17-year-olds.

No further details were immediately available.

