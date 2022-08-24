Submit a Tip
1 arrested, firearms and drugs seized in ongoing Darlington County investigation

DARNIKIUS SUTTON
DARNIKIUS SUTTON(Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) -- The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one person and taken various drugs and firearms off the street following an ongoing narcotics investigation.

The search warrant was executed at a residence in the I Street area of Hartville.

Deputies recovered an ounce of ecstasy, an ounce of methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, spice, pills and nearly two pounds of marijuana. A Smith & Wesson rifle, SCCY 9mm handgun and a stolen Ruger handgun were also recovered.

Danikius Sutton has been charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana, Cocaine and Controlled Substances, Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a stolen firearm.

The investigation is still active and more charges may follow.

