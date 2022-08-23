York, S.C. woman charged with impersonating law enforcement officer, police say

HORRY CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A York County woman was arrested for allegedly impersonating a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officer in Horry County.

Officers say they arrested Ashley Nicole Wilson, 33, of York, S.C. for an event that happened around Oct. 1, 2021.

According to an arrest warrant, Wilson impersonated an officer while in Horry County, S.C. to “obtain information that may not have otherwise been provided.”

Her Facebook records and witness statements were collected.

