York, S.C. woman charged with impersonating law enforcement officer, police say

The incident happened in Horry County, according to officers.
Ashley Wilson
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HORRY CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A York County woman was arrested for allegedly impersonating a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officer in Horry County.

Officers say they arrested Ashley Nicole Wilson, 33, of York, S.C. for an event that happened around Oct. 1, 2021.

According to an arrest warrant, Wilson impersonated an officer while in Horry County, S.C. to “obtain information that may not have otherwise been provided.”

Her Facebook records and witness statements were collected.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

