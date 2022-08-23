Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Superyacht swallowed by the sea off coast of Italy

Take a Look: Superyacht lost to the sea; vintage Ferrari, Mantle card for auction. (CNN, ITALY COAST GUARD, HERITAGE AUCTIONS, SOTHEBY'S, WILLIAM EDGAR ARCHIVE)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Questions abound after a massive,130-foot luxury vessel sank in the ocean near Italy.

The whole thing was caught on camera.

Authorities are investigating what led to the superyacht suddenly sinking nine miles off the coast.

The shocking video shows the impressive vessel slowly disappearing. It was shared by the Italian Coast Guard, who rescued nine people off it.

Local reports say rough weather conditions made a tugboat salvage of the yacht impossible.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and...
Dillon County elementary school principal shot, killed over weekend, sheriff confirms
A Florence family is searching for their daughter after not hearing from her for a month.
Missing Pee Dee woman found in Myrtle Beach, reunited with family
Police negotiating with barricaded person after Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
Police: Suspect in custody after hours-long Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
Angela Stanton
Deputies find Henderson County woman who disappeared from work
Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps remove passengers stuck on SkyWheel

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Motel employees, guests evacuated during Ocean Blvd. police standoff
.
VIDEO: Horry County Schools starts school year with 70+ open teaching spots
Horry County School Board approves pay raises for teachers, staff
An 8-year-old girl in Kent, England recently made a very long-distance call to the...
LISTEN: 8-year-old uses dad's amateur radio to chat with astronaut aboard the ISS
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer