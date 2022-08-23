Submit a Tip
Scheduled water outage, boil water advisory for Florence city residents

Florence water outage
Florence water outage(Source: City of Florence)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Certain City of Florence residents will be without water this weekend.

The city announced a temporary disruption to water services planned for Saturday, Aug. 27 at 3114 East Palmetto Street.

The water suspension will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. while repairs are made to the water main.

After the main is repaired, the lines will be flushed which may result in water discoloration and trapped air.

Once water is restored, a boil water advisory will be issued as required by the South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control (SCDHEC).

The advisory will be in effect until the City of Florence can confirm that the water is safe to drink.

During boil water advisories, residents should vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking and avoid using any ice made from the water.

Test results should be completed by Aug, 28, and the City of Florence will notify residents of the status of the advisory.

For any questions about the planned outage or advisory, contact the City of Florence Public Works & Utilities Office at (843) 665-3236 or SCDHEC at (843) 661-4825.

