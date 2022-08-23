Records show pending wrongful death lawsuit filed against suspect in Dillon Co. principal’s murder

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man accused of shooting and killing a Dillon County elementary school principal is also at the center of a wrongful death lawsuit.

Kyle Church is charged with murder in the shooting death of Dr. Wendy Cook, who was a principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School in the Dillon County School District Four.

RELATED COVERAGE | Dillon County elementary school principal shot, killed over weekend, sheriff confirms

Deputies said they found Cook shot inside of a car in the 1800 block of Southwind Road, which according to the public index, is where Church resides.

The Dillon County public index also reveals that a wrongful death lawsuit was filed on July 29, 2021 against Church.

It stems from a deadly ATV crash in July 2020.

RELATED COVERAGE | Troopers investigate deadly crash involving ATV in Dillon County

According to the lawsuit, Church was driving an ATV on Highway 57 near the Little Pee Dee River Access Landing, and Teddy Yarborough was the passenger.

The lawsuit states that Church tried to cross Highway 57 but failed to yield the right-of-way and collided with a Chevrolet Suburban.

Yarborough died as a result of the crash.

The lawsuit alleges negligence and states that Church failed to do a number of things, such as, keep a proper lookout, failing to yield the right-of-way and having reckless disregard for the rights and safety of others.

The lawsuit requests that the outcome be determined by a jury. It also asks that the damages in an amount be determined by a jury.

The wrongful death lawsuit is still making its way through the court system and a trial date has not been set.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.